TOKYO, April 24 Toshiba Corp has decided not to join in the second round of bidding for bankrupt chip maker Elpida, after talks stalled on a joint bid with potential partners, including South Korea's SK hynix , industry sources said on Tuesday.

Those planning to take part in Friday's bidding for Elpida include SK hynix, Micron Technology and private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Hony Capital, sources said. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)