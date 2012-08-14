BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Pinnacle Entertainment reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
TOKYO Aug 14 Hedge funds Linden Advisors, LIM Advisors and Owl Creek Asset Management are among the Elpida Memory bondholders contesting the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker's restructuring plan, a document filed to a U.S. court showed on Tuesday.
Taconic Capital Advisors is also among the bondholders, who together own about 23 billion yen ($294 million) of bonds issued by Elpida. The bondholders object to the current plan, saying Micron Technology Inc's bid undervalues Japan's sole DRAM maker.
* Pinnacle Entertainment reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Global Blood Therapeutics prices a $125.0 million upsized common stock public offering
Feb 22 Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as margins in its prepared meats business improved.