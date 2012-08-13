Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Aug 14 Elpida Memory Inc's bondholders plan to float their own business reconstruction plan for the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker as early as Tuesday, the Nikkei business daily reported.
A group of bondholders had in July said they would vote against Micron Technology Inc's plan to acquire Elpida for about $750 million, saying it undervalued the company's assets.
Overseas hedge funds and other bondholders will present the plan to the Tokyo District Court advocating a sponsor for Elpida other than Micron, the business daily said.
The bondholders, who contend Micron's buyout plan lacks transparency, will push for adoption of their business rebuilding plan by drumming up support from creditors that are also protesting Micron's plans for Elpida, Nikkei said.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.