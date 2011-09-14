* Elpida to take steps to fight soaring yen, weak chip market

* Says it may shift part of Japan output to Taiwan unit Rexchip

* Will shift to 4-gigabite chips and 30-nanometre products (Recasts with company announcement)

TOKYO, Sept 15 Elpida Memory Inc , the world's No. 3 maker of dynamic random-access memory, said on Thursday it may shift some of its domestic production to Taiwan and will start making new-generation chips to survive a stronger yen and a weak memory chip market.

"The business environment is very severe as the strong yen trend is expected to continue for the immediate future and prices of DRAM products fell sharply to about one-third of what they were a year ago," Elpida said in a statement.

The company said that if the situation continues, it will shift part of its production in Japan to its Taiwan unit Rexchip Electronics.

The firm also said it will shift its main production to 4-gigabit dynamic random-access memory chips from the current 2-gigabit chips, and start switching to advanced 30-nanometre chips from current 40-nanometre ones.

It said it will expand dollar-based procurement to lessen the negative impact of currency swings.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that Elpida plans to shift about 40 percent of its domestic output capacity to Taiwan. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore and Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)