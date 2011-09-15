* Elpida to take steps to fight soaring yen, weak chip
market
* May shift some Japan output to Taiwan unit Rexchip
* Will shift to 4-gigabit chips and 30-nanometre products
* Elpida shares jump 5 pct, Taiwan chip shares rise
(Adds more analyst comment and background, updates share
prices)
By Mayumi Negishi and Clare Jim
TOKYO/TAIPEI, Sept 15 Elpida Memory Inc
, Japan's biggest maker of DRAM memory chips, is
considering shifting some production to Taiwan to cope with a
currency near record highs and to survive in a dwindling market.
The world's No. 3 dynamic random-access memory maker behind
Samsung Electronics and Hynix Semiconductor
, is battling to boost its competitiveness in a
market torn by oversupply and depressed prices.
DRAM prices have fallen by about a third over the past year
as key PC client makers see demand eroded by consumers switching
to tablet computers. The global DRAM industry, which caters
mainly to PCs, fell 24.3 percent to $8.1 billion in the second
quarter, according to Taipei-based tech research firm
TrendForce.
"Elpida has recently done lot of refinancing, preparing
itself for opportunities opening up," said Fubon Bank's analyst
William Wang in Taipei. "Under fierce competition, PC DRAM
market may have only two to three players left in the end, so it
is important to seize any market share."
Elpida's shares rose as much as 9.9 percent in early trading
in Tokyo and ended 5.0 percent higher. Its depositary receipts
in Taiwan rose 7 percent limit up.
The company, which tumbled to a loss in April-June, said if
the yen stays strong and the market weak, it may transfer
production of cutting-edge chips to subsidiary Rexchip
Electronics Corp -- its joint venture with Taiwan's Powerchip
.
Japan's sole maker of DRAM chips has a 64.7 percent stake in
Rexchip and also has an outsourcing agreement with Taiwanese
firms ProMOS Technologies and Winbond Electronics
Corp . Shares in Powerchip were up 5.9 percent and
Winbond gained 4.3 percent.
Elpida did not say how much or when it may shift
manufacturing to plants in Taiwan, although the Nikkei business
daily reported that it was preparing to shutter 40 percent of
output in Japan.
"We have decided on an emergency response because of record
yen levels and the quickly worsening market for our main DRAM
product," Elpida said in a statement. "We see the strong yen
continuing for the time being."
Elpida, which raised 70 billion yen ($914 million) in July
to finance expansion in cutting-edge chips for smartphones and
tablet PCs, has repeatedly disappointed investors by raising
capital and diluting shares.
In the second quarter, Samsung took up 41.4 percent of the
global DRAM market revenue, while Hynix accounted for 22.8
percent, and Elpida and Micro owned 14.4 percent and 10.8
percent shares respectively, according to TrendForce. Taiwanese
firms made up the remainder.
Shares of Elpida, which posted an operating loss of 3.8
billion yen last quarter against an operating profit of 44.4
billion yen a year ago, have halved in value since the start of
the business year. The Dow Jones US Semiconductor Index
has shed 10 percent in the same period.
"The Taiwan dollar tends to move in tandem with the U.S.
dollar, so the company can hedge against the U.S. dollar's
fall," said Takeo Miyamoto, an analyst at Deutsche Securities in
Tokyo. "Whether the move would benefit the company's bottom line
will likely depend on DRAM price movements," he said.
NOT ALONE
The product shift could prove politically volatile for the
chipmaker, which received government-backed funds during the
last major downturn in 2009, and open it up to accusations that
it is giving potential rivals Japanese technology.
Throughout Japan, manufacturers are considering shifting
production abroad as the yen's advance shaves profits. The yen
hit a record high against the dollar last month and
traded at 76.70 on Thursday, up nearly 11 percent from around 85
yen a year ago.
Nearly two-thirds of manufacturers are suffering from the
impact of the strong yen as the currency's rise threatens to
derail Japan's economic recovery from the March earthquake, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
LCD maker Sharp Corp and automakers lead by Toyota
Motor that maintain a major part of their output at
home are also under pressure to pare costs or further quit Japan
as the yen gains.
"It can't be helped that chip makers will follow the example
of carmakers and move their production offshore, out of Japan,
in an effort to reduce their costs," said Tomomi Yamashita, fund
manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co.
Elpida has been vocal about consolidating Japanese and
Taiwanese DRAM players to boost competitiveness.
Rexchip makes mainly chips for PCs, while Elpida's Hiroshima
factory has focused on mobile DRAM, although it also makes
commodity DRAM.
Elpida said it will focus on more profitable 4-gigabit DRAM
chips, instead of lower-capacity 2-gigabit DRAM, and switch to
advanced 30-nanometre manufacturing processes from 40-nanometre
processes to cut costs.
Using smaller circuitry packs more power onto each sliver of
silicon, cutting costs while boosting output, which in turn
weighs on chip prices and squeezes smaller rivals.
It also plans to expand dollar-based procurement to ease the
impact from currency swings.
In a recent report, TrendForce said DRAM prices had showed
signs of stabilizing in the first half of September, benefitting
from production cuts by Japanese and Taiwanese manufacturers.
"Although the market currently remains in a state of
oversupply, production cuts across the board have improved the
DRAM oversupply situation and eased the price decline," it said.
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka Ayai Tomisawa and Lisa
Twaronite in TOKYO and Eileen Anupa Soreng in BANGALORE; Writing
by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson and Anshuman Daga)