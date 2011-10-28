(Follows alerts)

Oct 29 A Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) bureaucrat is being investigated by Tokyo prosecutors for suspected insider trading of Elpida Memory Inc and NEC Electronics Corp shares, the Nikkei reported.

In June, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission launched an investigation against the METI official, previously second in command at the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, for allegedly purchasing Elpida shares under his wife's account in 2009, the paper said.

Elpida had filed for government assistance under an industrial revitalization program in June, the Nikkei said.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigative unit is said to be questioning METI staffers and senior executives from Elpida as part of its probe concerning the stock transactions, the daily said.

The official is now also suspected of having purchased NEC Electronics shares before the company's merger plan with Renesas Technology Corp was made public, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)