July 11 ElringKlinger CEO tells Reuters in an interview:

* Sees 2014 sales in Brazil and Russia down year-on-year, growth in other regions to compensate

* Affirms 2014 outlook for sales growth of 5-7 percent, EBIT of 160-165 million eur

* Sees electro-mobility business posting loss in 2014, break-even possible in 2015