UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 ElringKlinger AG : * Says ElringKlinger AG acquires majority interest in fuel cell specialist new
enerday * Says anticipates that the acquisition will be concluded over the course of
the third quarter * Says euro-based purchase price is towards the lower end of the single-digit
million range
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources