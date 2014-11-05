UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Elringklinger AG
* news: elringklinger sustains strong revenue and earnings growth in third quarter of 2014
* Q3 group sales revenue rose by 13.9% to eur 327.4
* Q3 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) improved by 7.6% to eur 41.2 (38.3) million
* Net income after taxes and non-controlling interests grew at a faster rate than revenue in q3, up 44.0 percent to eur 32.4 million
* Annual forecast confirmed
* Revenue and earnings growth expected in fy 2014
* Full consolidation of elringklinger marusan corporation will additionally contribute around eur 25 million to group revenue
* Consolidation will have a dilutive effect on group ebit margin in 2014 (approx. -0.3 percentage points)
* Adjusted for non-recurring items, ebit is to rise to a level of eur 160 to 165 million
* Reuters poll average for elringklinger q3 sales was 318 million eur, ebit 41.8 million, net profit 28.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources