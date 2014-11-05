Nov 5 Elringklinger AG CEO:

* Says expects organic growth of 5-7 percent in 2015

* Says is confident will reach ebit margin target of 15-16 percent in next 2-3 years

* Says remains cautious on guidance as he expects carmakers to use december to close factories for several weeks

* Says e-mobility division developing weaker than expected, sees 2014 ebit loss of 6-8 million eur there

* Says has no input yet from carmakers on possible factory closures in december Further company coverage: