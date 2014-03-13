* Leftist ex-rebel had 6,364 vote advantage in final recount
* Right-wing challenger files to annul election
* May take days to process legal challenge -tribunal
SAN SALVADOR, March 13 A former Marxist
guerrilla leader won El Salvador's presidential election by a
margin of less than one quarter of 1 percent, final results
showed on Thursday, and his right-wing rival continued to press
to have the vote annulled.
Salvador Sanchez Ceren of the ruling Farabundo Marti
National Liberation Front (FMLN), which as a militant group
fought a string of U.S.-backed governments in a 1980-1992 civil
war, won 50.11 percent support in Sunday's vote, results showed.
Challenger Norman Quijano, the 67-year-old former mayor of
San Salvador and candidate of the right-wing Nationalist
Republican Alliance (Arena) party, had 49.89 percent support. He
has filed a claim to annul the election due to fraud.
The electoral tribunal's president, Eugenio Chicas, said the
five-member court unanimously validated the election results,
showing that Sanchez Ceren beat Quijano by 6,364 votes.
"We make an invitation to build for the future, because the
FMLN's presidential ticket, now elected to lead the country, is
going to work to unite the country," Sanchez Ceren said.
Due to the ongoing dispute, the tribunal said it could take
until Sunday or Monday to work through Quijano's legal challenge
to the election and settle any remaining doubts.
Quijano said on Wednesday he had proof that 20,000 people
had voted twice, but refused to share evidence with media.
International observers said they had seen no evidence of
widespread fraud.
"We don't see any basis for the accusations," said Dieter
Druessel, a Swiss election observer. "They talk about 20,000
votes, but ultimately they aren't presenting anything."
Sanchez Ceren, who would be the first ex-rebel to become
president if he takes over from incumbent Mauricio Funes, has
promised to make a "national pact" with conservative parties and
business owners, and to establish a moderate government.
Quijano has tried to paint him as a radical in disguise who
would bow to the influence of socialist Venezuela.