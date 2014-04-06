SAN SALVADOR, April 6 El Salvador's president-elect, Salvador Sanchez Ceren, said on Sunday he will travel abroad for a "routine" medical check-up ahead of assuming the presidency in June, and said he did not have any serious illness.

The 69-year-old Sanchez Ceren, a former Marxist rebel commander from the ruling Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front, became the next president of the small coffee-exporting Central American nation last month.

"I'm going for a check-up that I have all the time," he told reporters, adding he would be leaving on Monday without specifying where he was headed or how long he would be gone. "These are routine check-ups and it's not that I have any serious illness."

Sanchez Ceren is set to take office on June 1.

"I need to be in good health to face the big challenges over the coming five years," he added.