NEW YORK, July 16 Fitch on Tuesday cut El Salvador's credit rating to BB-minus and warned it could cut further, citing the country's underperforming economy and high budget deficits.

The downgrade reflects the country's "sustained macroeconomic underperformance relative to peers and protracted high fiscal deficits," Fitch said in a statement.

The outlook was maintained at negative.

Standard & Poor's rates the country BB-minus with a negative outlook. Moody's rates the country Ba3 with a stable outlook.

El Salvador's public debt reached 55 percent of gross domestic product at the end of 2012.

The country notched 1.5 percent GDP growth last year, the lowest in Central America, due to low domestic investment and heavy rains which damaged crops and infrastructure.