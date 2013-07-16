NEW YORK, July 16 Fitch on Tuesday cut El
Salvador's credit rating to BB-minus and warned it could cut
further, citing the country's underperforming economy and high
budget deficits.
The downgrade reflects the country's "sustained
macroeconomic underperformance relative to peers and protracted
high fiscal deficits," Fitch said in a statement.
The outlook was maintained at negative.
Standard & Poor's rates the country BB-minus with a negative
outlook. Moody's rates the country Ba3 with a stable outlook.
El Salvador's public debt reached 55 percent of gross
domestic product at the end of 2012.
The country notched 1.5 percent GDP growth last year, the
lowest in Central America, due to low domestic investment and
heavy rains which damaged crops and infrastructure.