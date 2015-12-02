Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Dec 2 Egypt's El Sewedy Electric reported a jump in third-quarter net profit to 298.95 million Egyptian pounds ($38.18 million) from 103.73 million a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.
Revenue rose to 4.43 billion pounds from 4.30 billion, the company said in a statement on the bourse.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order