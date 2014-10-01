Oct 1 Eltek ASA

* Eltek awarded power modernization contract by Dtac in Thailand

* Says wins contract by Dtac, mobile operator in Thailand, to modernize old power equipment to improve energy efficiency and increase network reliability

* Says contract has a value of about 45 million Norwegian crowns and includes design, equipment supply and installation services to be delivered during next 8 months

* Says it will be done as a "heart-transplant", replacing power components without power interruption to telecom equipment