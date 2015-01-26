Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
(Corrects headline to show amount raised not company value)
STOCKHOLM Jan 26 Sweden's Eltel, a supplier of technical services for infrastructure networks, said on Monday the final price in its initial public offering in Stockholm is expected to be between 55-70 crowns per share.
The prices given would value the company at 3.7-4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($444-516 million).
Eltel said it expects the first day of trading on Feb.6.
The value of the offering amounts to about 2.8-3.1 billion crowns and will provide the company of around 1.3 billion crowns before issue costs.
Eltel, owned by venture capital group 3i and BNP Paribas, is a provider of technical services to companies that own and operate infrastructure networks within power, communication, transport and defence.
($1 = 8.3272 Swedish crowns) (By Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.