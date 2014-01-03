(Tony O. Elumelu is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the
chairman of Heirs Holdings Limited. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By Tony O. Elumelu
Jan 3 To Africa's many challenges, add one more:
unemployment.
Unemployment, independent of any other factor, threatens to
derail the economic promise that Africa deserves. It's a time
bomb with no geographical boundaries: Economists expect Africa
to create 54 million new jobs by 2020, but 122 million Africans
will enter the labor force during that time frame. Adding to
this shortfall are tens of millions currently unemployed or
underemployed, making the human and economic consequences nearly
too large to imagine.
Thus, even with the strong economic growth we have seen over
the past decade, job creation in Africa remains much too slow.
Africa needs a comprehensive, coordinated approach akin to
America's "Marshall Plan" in Europe after World War Two. That
effort focused on building infrastructure, modernizing the
business sector, and improving trade. By the end of the
four-year program, Europe surpassed its pre-war economic output.
We can, and must, do the same for Africa. Entrepreneurs,
politicians, philanthropic foundations, and development
organizations - such as the World Bank, International Finance
Corporation and USAID - must all work together to solve the
unemployment crisis and make Africa an engine of growth. If we
are outrun by the employment challenge, Africa will be a drag on
global growth and resources for generations to come.
Africa's Marshall Plan should prioritize three
interdependent "pillars" of development, which all work together
to form a virtuous cycle of growth: policy reform and a
commitment to the rule of law; investment in infrastructure, and
a commitment to developing Africa's manufacturing and processing
industries. This virtuous cycle forms the heart of
Africapitalism: the public, private, and development sectors all
coming together, united in a single objective of creating jobs
and social wealth.
First, we need enlightened government policies that help
reduce administrative and operating costs for investors and
businesses. We must streamline licensing and permitting
processes, reduce import duties and tariffs and ease visa
restrictions, among other reforms. Such policies would do much
to attract investment, increase entrepreneurship and ultimately
generate jobs.
Enlightened government policy in Kenya and Nigeria has
already helped to advance the information technology and
financial services sectors. Microsoft's pilot project to expand
broadband access in Africa depends on government policy that
frees up unused "white space" in the TV and radio broadcast
spectrum. Financial services reform across several African
nations, starting with Nigeria, enabled United Bank for Africa
to grow into a pan-African financial institution. The
government's privatization program has attracted billions of
dollars of private investment to develop Nigeria's power
infrastructure.
Governments and the private sector must also commit to
strong, transparent institutions to help boost confidence in
Africa's business climate. African nations such as Botswana,
Rwanda and Liberia have made tremendous progress in this area,
though in some countries, war and civil unrest continue to take
a toll. Sustained economic and job growth requires creating a
safe and reliable environment for capital - including strong
civil and legal institutions, corporate financial transparency
(such as efforts by the Nigerian Stock Exchange to improve the
quality of financial reporting for listed companies),
accountable, democratically-elected politicians, and modern,
open and transparent markets (like the new commodities exchanges
that Heirs Holdings, Berggruen Holdings and 50 Ventures and its
partners are creating at African Exchange Holdings). Aggressive
advances on such policy fronts will help support the development
pillars of infrastructure investment and industrialization -
both of which are vital to creating employment on the continent.
The second pillar of Africa's development program must be
infrastructure investment, particularly in power and
transportation, without which business cannot function. Today,
more than 70 percent of sub-Saharan Africa lacks access to
electricity and every 1 percent increase in electricity outages
reduces Africa's per-capita GDP by approximately 3 percent.
Access to affordable electricity is essential to unlocking the
continent's growth potential - reducing costs and enabling
business growth, including homegrown businesses that create jobs
and sustainable local economies.
Transportation infrastructure promises to have an equally
transformative impact: roads, railways, waterways and airways
are the backbone of a thriving commercial economy. The African
Union should encourage and embrace transportation projects that
first connect African nations to each other, and then to our
global trading partners. Projects like the toll road between
Entebbe and Kampala, and the Kenya-Tanzania highway will
facilitate greater trade of agricultural and manufactured goods
within Africa. Consider that today in Nigeria, 65 percent of our
produce spoils for lack of storage infrastructure, and is
difficult to export to other African markets for lack of rail
and road infrastructure.
Major multinationals like Diageo, Wal-Mart, Barclays, and
Microsoft are ramping up African operations in spite of
infrastructure challenges. In some cases, they even build their
own infrastructure. Stronger policy and physical infrastructure
would bring more investment from those who cannot or refuse to
bootstrap it. It would also help small and mid-sized enterprises
grow faster, and these companies are the engines of job growth
in any economy.
Africa's third development pillar must be building our
manufacturing and processing industries. Africa lacks the
capacity to process and refine its own natural resources. Raw
materials such as oil, cocoa and gold are shipped overseas,
where they are processed into high-margin products and often
re-imported into Africa - costing both jobs and hard currency.
For example, Nigeria exports raw crude oil and then imports
expensive gasoline, when the country should be able to refine
the oil itself, supplying not just its own market, but also
other markets across Africa. This inability to create finished
goods at home, and trade them with other African nations,
drastically limits the continent's growth potential, and thus
its ability to create businesses, jobs and wealth within
Africa's own domestic economies.
I believe we can solve Africa's employment challenge, but
only if we focus on these three development pillars with great
urgency, and accelerate current investment and business trends.
Many of Africa's stock markets are delivering stellar
returns, while institutional, retail mutual fund and private
equity capital is flowing rapidly into African markets. Many
multinationals and African conglomerates are investing heavily
in Africa.
Despite such investment and economic growth, however, Africa
is not creating nearly enough jobs. According to demographics,
time is not on our side. But with a coordinated jobs plan for
Africa, we can secure a productive, economically independent
future for the continent and its people.
