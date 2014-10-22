UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 22 Elve SA
* Sells 51 percent of its subsidiary Calin SA for 11.5 million euros
* Says the proceeds will be used to lower lending and for future investments
* Says 49 percent acquired by Calzedonia Holding S.P.A. and 2 percent by Calin's shareholders Source text: bit.ly/1t4GJwZ
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources