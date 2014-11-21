Nov 21 Elve SA

* Announces 0.03 euros per share cash return to shareholders

* Says cash return to occur by capitalizing reserves

* Says to perform cash return by increasing and decreasing share capital by 0.03 euros per share

* Says shareholder record date is Nov. 25 and begins cash back payments on Dec. 1, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1tn1uj1

