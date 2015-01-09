Jan 09 Elviemek SA :

* Said on Jan 08, 2015 that Ellinovalkaniki Investment Holdings SA sold 981,993 common shares of the Company to Mr. Nikolaos Rizos of Christos

* Said on Jan 08, 2015 that Aqua Sport SA sold 276,000 common shares of the Company to Mr. Nikolaos Rizos of Christos

* Following the transactions, Mr. Nikolaos Rizos of Christos holds 17.75 pct of the share capital of the Company

Source text: bit.ly/1BSPWKt

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)