* Elvis estate sues for unpaid royalties on ringtones
* Calunius Capital funds suit against Arista in Germany
* High legal costs drive litigation finance
By Terry Baynes
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Elvis Presley's estate is
turning to a litigation-finance firm to sue Arista Music in
Germany for unpaid royalties from ringtones, downloads and apps
that feature the icon's hit songs.
UK-based Calunius Capital, the exclusive adviser to a $60
million litigation fund, is backing a lawsuit against Arista
Music, formerly RCA Records. The lawsuit alleges that Arista
exploited Presley in a 1973 buyout agreement that left the King
with only a small share of the revenue from his sound
recordings, according to a press release from Elvis Presley
Enterprises.
If the estate prevails or the case settles, Calunius
Capital will share in the proceeds. Typically, a firm's returns
range from 20 percent to 35 percent of any recovered proceeds
or two to 2-1/2 times the amount invested, according to
Christian Stuerwald of Calunius Capital. If the estate loses,
the fund covers the costs, which in Germany include the winning
side's attorney's fees.
Plaintiffs are increasingly turning to litigation finance
firms, mostly because of high litigation costs. The model is
especially attractive for lawsuits in foreign countries where
the risks are hard to assess, Stuerwald said.
Elvis Presley Enterprises turned to Calunius Capital
because the cost of bringing suit in Germany is high and
Calunius has experience with complex suits in that country,
said estate spokeswoman Alicia Dean.
Under the 1973 agreement, initiated by RCA and Presley's
manager, "Colonel" Tom Parker, RCA purchased the rights to
Presley's back catalogue of more than 1,000 recordings for $5.4
million, to be split evenly between Presley and Parker, the
suit alleges.
As a result of the contract, Presley received an annual
payment of around $10 for the worldwide rights to each song -
"conspicuously disproportionate" to the revenue RCA made from
the master recordings, according to the suit.
Sony Music Entertainment, the parent company of Arista
Music, declined to comment on the litigation.
Leslie Perrin, the chairman of Calunius, said the German
Elvis suit was a carefully chosen investment. Elvis was
stationed in Germany as a soldier in the Army, and the country
is "Elvis crazy," responsible for 10 percent of the world's
Elvis sales, Perrin said.
In addition, amendments to German law have extended the
term of copyright protection to 50 years from 25 after the
artist's death, prolonging the estate's claim to royalties. The
suit seeks more than $9 million in unpaid royalties dating back
to 2002, in addition to a share of future revenue until 2023
when the copyright expires, according to Perrin.
Under German copyright law, German courts also have the
power to undo a disproportionate deal and substitute more
equitable terms. The suit seeks "equitable remuneration" for
the Elvis estate.
The Elvis case is the first of Calunius' 20 lawsuit
investments to be made public. In most cases, the opposing
party is not even aware of Calunius' involvement, Perrin said.
Elvis Presley Enterprises is represented by Boehmert &
Boehmert in Berlin.
