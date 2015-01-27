Jan 27 Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA :

* Said on Monday that the board resolved to propose a payout of 50 percent of FY 2014 net profit as dividend

* The board decided to propose in coming years annually pay out between 30 pct and 70 percent of consolidated net profit as dividend but less than 70 percent of the company's unconsolidated profit, depending on market conditions Source text for Eikon: and

