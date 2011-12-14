LONDON, Dec 14 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is merging its
foreign exchange and emerging markets fixed income businesses to
provide what it calls a "one-stop EM/FX offering", IFR can
exclusively reveal.
The new business, to be called the Global Currencies and
Emerging Markets Group, will come into effect from January 1. It
will be run by Chris Corson, global head of the emerging markets
financing group and CEEMEA regional head of emerging markets,
and Todd Sandoz, global head of FX and short- term interest rate
trading.
The bank says the rationale behind the move is that emerging
markets represent a 45% share of wallet of global FX industry
revenues. "When we look at the EM/FX opportunity it's the
fastest growing piece of the overall FX business," says Sandoz.
Corson adds: "We've had a number of joint ventures between
FX and emerging markets in the past 18 months, such as in the FX
options business, so it seemed natural to make it more
holistic."
As part of the change, Mike Hodgson, head of the emerging
markets group, is going on sabbatical from the end of the month,
returning next September. Martin Wiedmann, head of global FX
sales and distribution, is leaving the bank.
The shake up also sees Ben Shooter, who works in European FX
sales (ex-Switzerland), become global head of sales for the new
business. He will report to Sandoz and Corson and will be based
in London.
Other moves include Braden Howarth appointed as EMEA head of
sales for the group, while Molly Duffy will fulfil the same role
for North America. Both will report to Shooter and regionally to
Garrett Curran, head of EMEA fixed income sales, and Chris
Barry, Curran's counterpart for the Americas. Savady Yem will
remain head of fixed income sales in Asia Pacific.
