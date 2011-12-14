LONDON, Dec 14 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is merging its foreign exchange and emerging markets fixed income businesses to provide what it calls a "one-stop EM/FX offering", IFR can exclusively reveal.

The new business, to be called the Global Currencies and Emerging Markets Group, will come into effect from January 1. It will be run by Chris Corson, global head of the emerging markets financing group and CEEMEA regional head of emerging markets, and Todd Sandoz, global head of FX and short- term interest rate trading.

The bank says the rationale behind the move is that emerging markets represent a 45% share of wallet of global FX industry revenues. "When we look at the EM/FX opportunity it's the fastest growing piece of the overall FX business," says Sandoz.

Corson adds: "We've had a number of joint ventures between FX and emerging markets in the past 18 months, such as in the FX options business, so it seemed natural to make it more holistic."

As part of the change, Mike Hodgson, head of the emerging markets group, is going on sabbatical from the end of the month, returning next September. Martin Wiedmann, head of global FX sales and distribution, is leaving the bank.

The shake up also sees Ben Shooter, who works in European FX sales (ex-Switzerland), become global head of sales for the new business. He will report to Sandoz and Corson and will be based in London.

Other moves include Braden Howarth appointed as EMEA head of sales for the group, while Molly Duffy will fulfil the same role for North America. Both will report to Shooter and regionally to Garrett Curran, head of EMEA fixed income sales, and Chris Barry, Curran's counterpart for the Americas. Savady Yem will remain head of fixed income sales in Asia Pacific.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Anil Mayre)