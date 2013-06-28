LONDON, June 28 European regulators have
recommended approval of a drug from Raptor Pharmaceutical
to treat a rare genetic disorder that can cause
irreversible tissue damage, organ failure and premature death.
Friday's green light for Procysbi from the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) follows U.S. approval of the drug in
April.
The medicine is designed to treat nephropathic cystinosis,
the most common form of a disease known as cystinosis, in which
toxic levels of cystine, a naturally occurring amino acid, build
up in the body's cells and organs.
The EMA also issued approvals for GlaxoSmithKline's
Tafinlar for metastatic melanoma and Sanofi's multiple
sclerosis medicine Lemtrada.
It also revised its previous opinion not to give Sanofi's
multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio 'new active substance' status in
what it said was one of the busiest meetings of the CHMP in 2013
so far.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.