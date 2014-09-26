BRIEF-Samsung Biologics unit to apply for loan of 46.24 bln won
Sept 26 European Medicines Agency :
* Ebola outbreak: EMA to review experimental medicines to support treatment decisions
* At the moment, there are no approved medicines to protect from or treat Ebola
* Goal is to provide an overview of the current state of knowledge about the various experimental medicines to support decision-making by health authorities
* Started to review available information on Ebola treatments currently under development
* Review will focus on medicines under development that are used to treat people infected with the virus
* Has established a group of european experts who have specialised knowledge in vaccines, infectious diseases and clinical trial design to contribute to the global response against ebola.
* The group has proactively contacted developers of potential treatments for use in patients over the recent weeks
* Says its unit Samsungbioepis Co,.Ltd will apply for a loan of 46.24 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation funds
BEIJING, March 13 China reported 61 fatalities and 160 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu in February, the government said on Monday, much higher than in previous years and bringing the death toll in this winter's outbreaks to 161 since October.