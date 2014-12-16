GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tumble on impatience over Trump policies; euro gains
* Centrist Macron seen as victor in French presidential TV debate (Updates to close of European markets)
Dec 16 EMA
* Experimental Ebola treatments still at early stage of development
* At this point in time there is not enough evidence for any of the experimental therapies for ebola virus disease to draw conclusions on their safety or efficacy when used in Ebola patients
* Interim report published by EMA that is continuing to review all Ebola treatments currently under development
* The amount of information available for the seven treatments is highly variable. For some compounds there is no data from use in human subjects available
* Vaccines to protect people against contracting the disease and treatments that do not directly target the Ebola virus have not been included in the review Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1BSRA1O)
MAPUTO, March 21 Mozambique will get $350 million in capital gains tax from Eni after the Italian oil and gas company agreed to sell a stake in a gas field to Exxon Mobil Corp, senior tax official Anibal Mbalango said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.