May 6 Europe's medicines regulator said on
Wednesday it would restrict experts and committee members who
intend to work for a pharmaceutical company from participating
in the evaluation of medicines, in a move to reduce conflict of
interests.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) updated its "revolving
door" rules on the declaration of interests, including a revised
guide on how to complete its declaration form. (bit.ly/1EPMmU7)
The move follows complaints by critics that officials moving
to the industry could be privy to sensitive information and
could use contacts within the agency to further the cause of the
companies they work for.
"It would be imprudent for a person who knows that he or she
will be working for a private company (and thus pursue only that
company's interests) very soon, to join those discussions ...
the perceived conflict of a committee member can be as harmful
to the agency as an actual conflict of interest," the agency
said in its guidelines. (bit.ly/1EfIo3K)
The agency added that in the event of a conflict being
identified, it would verify if the integrity of a current
scientific review could have been compromised.
The EMA - Europe's equivalent of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration - endorsed a major revision of its policy on
handling declarations of interest for scientific committee
members and experts in March 2014, which entered into force on
Jan. 30.
The regulator said the updates were based on early
experience with the revised policy, and that it would continue
to review the policy on a regular basis.
