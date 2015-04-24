April 24 European health regulators warned on
Friday against using Gilead Sciences Inc's and
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's hepatitis C medicines along
with amiodarone, a drug used to regulate the heartbeat of people
with heart rhythm disorders.
The European Medicines Agency said there is a risk of severe
bradycardia, or heart block, when Gilead's drug Harvoni or a
combination of Gilead's Sovaldi and Bristol-Myers' Daklinza are
used in patients who are also taking amiodarone. (bit.ly/1HvQg8n)
The agency's committee for medicinal products for human use
recommended that amiodarone only be used in patients taking
these hepatitis C medicines if other anti-arrhythmics cannot be
administered.
