* Emaar says Q3 net profit 406 mln dirhams
* Q3 revenues 1.86 billion dirhams
* Emaar says sold total 201 units in Q3
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Oct 27 Dubai's Emaar Properties
, builder of the world's tallest tower, reported
34-percent-drop in third-quarter net profit as the Gulf
emirate's property sector suffers, but the developer's retail
and leisure business boosted revenues.
The United Arab Emirates' largest developer by market value
made a profit of 406 million dirhams ($110.5 million), compared
with 612.3 million dirhams during the same period last year, it
said in a statement on Dubai's bourse website.
The results beat forecasts from four analysts polled by
Reuters who estimated average quarterly profits of 386.5 million
dirhams.
The developer, whose profits have dropped for the last five
quarters, said it made a revenue of 1.86 billion dirhams in the
third quarter.
Recurring revenues from the hospitality and shopping malls
businesses of Emaar accounted for nearly 41% of total revenue in
the first nine months of the year, Emaar said in the statement.
"This (earnings) goes to show that Emaar's hotel and malls
portfolio is the main value driver," said Ahmed Badr, head of
MENA real estate and construction research at Credit Suisse.
Emaar said that it handed a total of 201 residential and
commercial units in the third quarter and 712 units in the first
nine months of the year.
The Dubai-based firm said in its last quarterly earnings
that its income from apartment sales fell by 85 percent.
The developer appointed a core management team in the second
quarter for a strategic review of its global operations, sources
revealed.
It is using four of its shopping malls as collateral for a
$800 million two-tranche loan, sources said.
Shares of Emaar ended 4.8 percent higher on the Dubai bourse
before the results were announced.
($1 = 3.673 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jason Benham)