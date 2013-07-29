* Emaar Q2 net profit 675 mln dirhams vs 614 mln dirhams yr-ago

* Revenue 3.1 bln dirhams, up 48 pct year-on-year

* Total sales value for Dubai real estate up four-fold (Adds details)

DUBAI, July 29 Dubai's Emaar Properties beat estimates with a 10 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, driven by a pick-up in property sales in the emirate after several years of a slump in the market.

Dubai's largest developer - builder of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa - has sold a series of new projects this year.

It reported a net profit of 675 million dirhams ($183.8 million) for the second quarter, higher than the 614 million dirhams it posted in the same period in 2012, it said in a statement to the Dubai stock market.

A Reuters poll of five analysts had predicted an average net profit of 563.4 million dirhams.

Revenue for the quarter was 3.1 billion dirhams, up 48 percent from 2.1 billion dirhams in the same period last year.

The developer, which has announced several new projects this year, said total sales of real estate in Dubai for the first half of the year was 6.3 billion dirhams, four times the figure during the same period in 2012.

To date, Emaar has handed over 36,600 units including some 20,900 apartments and around 15,700 villas, it said.

Dubai's real estate market, which has rebounded from a 50 percent drop in home sales prices after the 2008 financial crisis, has seen average residential rentals grow by over 30 percent over the past 12 months, consultancy CBRE said in a report on Monday.

However, the report warned that Dubai's residential sector was showing increasing signs of overheating with lease and sale rates rising far too quickly to be justified by the current economic environment.

Emaar, which has gradually branched out of the home sales business, said revenue from its hospitality, leisure and malls businesses was 2.326 billion dirhams, 45 percent of total revenue.

Shares in the developer have benefited from Dubai's real estate recovery, rising 52.8 percent this year. On Monday, it closed 0.2 percent up on Dubai's bourse, before the announcement of earnings. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Pravin Char)