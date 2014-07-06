ABU DHABI, July 6 Emaar Economic City
said on Sunday shareholders of its Port Development Company
subsidiary agreed to an increase in capital to 5.21 billion
riyals ($1.39 billion) to help finance the expansion of the
kingdom's first privately-owned port.
Shareholders agreed the capital increase on July 3, bringing
Emaar Economic City's current holding of the company to 2.6
billion riyals, or a 50 percent stake, a statement on the Saudi
stock exchange said.
It didn't state what the port company's last capital figure
was, nor Emaar Economic City's previous shareholding. The
remainder of the shares are owned by Huta Marine Company, the
statement said.
The increase in capital is to strengthen the financials of
the port company and facilitate funding ahead of the planned
second phase of work on King Abdullah Economic City port which
includes upping capacity, the statement said.
The port, which began operating on Jan. 6, currently has an
annual capacity of 1.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units,
which is expected to rise to 4 million TEUs in two years and 7
million in 2018, the chief executive of Emaar Economic City told
Reuters in January.
Emaar Economic City, a consortium headed by Dubai's Emaar
Properties and Saudi investors, is focused on building
the King Abdullah Economic City, a special economic zone up
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast from Jeddah.
The zone is projected to be the size of Washington DC when
completed, hosting as many as 2 million people and helping to
diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil into light industry
and shipping.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by David French)