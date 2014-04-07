LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - JP Morgan and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch are to join Morgan Stanley
on the syndicate for Emaar Properties' upcoming IPO of
its retail and malls business, bankers said.
Last month, Dubai's biggest property firm hired Morgan
Stanley to manage an 8-9 billion dirham (US$2.18-2.45 billion)
listing of its shopping mall and retail unit, a deal that
promises to be the largest ECM transaction in the region since
2008.
Emaar has now appointed JP Morgan to the topline along with
Morgan Stanley, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch will be one
step below as joint bookrunner.
The listing, which was first contemplated before Dubai's
real estate and stock market collapsed in 2009, underscores the
extent of the emirate's recovery over the past few years.
Residential property prices increased by more than 20
percent last year and Dubai's main equity index - the
best performing bourse in the world in 2013 - is up 18.8 percent
so far this year.
Emaar is 31 percent-owned by the Dubai government, which is
set to earn a dividend of about US$750 million from the listing.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)