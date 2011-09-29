By David French
DUBAI, Sept 29 Dubai's Emaar Properties
, builder of the world's tallest tower, is using four
of its shopping malls including the mammoth Dubai Mall as
collateral for an $800 million two-tranche loan, banking sources
said on Thursday.
The facility, which consists of a five-year tranche and an
eight-year amortising loan, is being arranged by Dubai Islamic
Bank , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
Standard Chartered , four sources told Reuters.
Emaar, the Gulf's largest listed developer, is using four of
its Dubai malls as collateral for the deal, two of the bankers
said
Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest malls with an indoor
Olympic ice skating rink and a two-storey high aquarium, is on
the list as are Dubai Marina Mall and the Gold and Diamond Park
shopping center, the sources said.
"Emaar continuously explores various options for raising
finance to meet our long-term development plans including
refinancing of debts," Emaar, the builder of the iconic Burj
Khalifa tower said in an emailed statement.
"Such details regarding our financing plans will be
disclosed at the appropriate time."
Emaar last raised money from banks in May, when it signed a
$700 million sharia-compliant forward start facility which
extended the maturity of part of a $1 billion facility due to
expire in February 2012 until May 2014.
A forward start facility is a loan provided by members of an
existing bank group which agrees to provide new funding upon the
maturity of the current loan. Not all members of the existing
bank group are required to join up under a forward start.
It raised $500 million from an Islamic bond in January.
Emaar's second-quarter net profit plunged 69 percent as it
handed over fewer homes and wrote off its investments in Dubai
Bank, the developer said in July.
On Monday, Standard & Poor's raised its outlook on the firm
from negative to stable on account of recurring cash flow
generation and the improving performance of Emaar's hospitality
assets. It affirmed Emaar's 'BB' rating at the same time.
(Reporting By David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)