By David French
DUBAI, Sept 29 Dubai's Emaar Properties
, builder of the world's tallest tower, is using four
of its shopping malls including the Dubai Mall as collateral for
an $800 million two-tranche loan, banking sources said on
Thursday.
The facility, which consists of a five-year tranche and an
eight-year amortising loan, is being arranged by Dubai Islamic
Bank , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
Standard Chartered , four sources told Reuters.
Emaar, the Gulf's largest listed developer, is using four of
its Dubai malls as collateral for the deal, two of the bankers
said.
Dubai Mall, one of the world's largest malls, with an indoor
Olympic ice skating rink and a two-storey high aquarium, is on
the list, as are Dubai Marina Mall and the Gold and Diamond Park
shopping centre, the sources said.
However, Emaar, builder of the world's tallest building, the
Burj Khalifa tower, said in an emailed statement that the report
was "categorically incorrect".
"Emaar continuously explores various options for raising
finance to meet our long-term development plans, including
refinancing of debts," it said.
"Such details regarding our financing plans will be
disclosed at the appropriate time."
Emaar last raised money from banks in May, when it signed a
$700 million sharia-compliant forward start facility which
extended the maturity of part of a $1 billion facility due to
expire in February 2012 until May 2014.
A forward-start facility is a loan provided by an group of
lenders that agree to provide new funding upon the maturity of
an existing loan. Not all members of the existing lending group
are required to join up under a forward start.
Emaar raised $500 million from an Islamic bond in January.
Emaar's second-quarter net profit plunged 69 percent as it
handed over fewer homes and wrote off its investments in Dubai
Bank, the developer said in July.
On Monday, Standard & Poor's raised its outlook on the firm
from negative to stable on account of recurring cash flow
generation and the improving performance of Emaar's hospitality
assets. It affirmed Emaar's 'BB' rating at the same time.
