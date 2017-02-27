DUBAI Feb 27 Dubai's Emaar Malls said on Monday its board had recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.1 dirham ($0.03) per share for 2016.

The dividend would be the same as the payout for 2015.

Emaar Malls, part of Emaar Properties, reported a 3.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 452 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6721 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)