UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, March 9 Dubai's Emaar Malls has recommended paying a dividend of 0.1 dirhams ($0.03) per share for the 15 months to Dec. 31, 2015, the company said on Wednesday.
The Emaar Properties subsidiary made a net profit of 2.07 billion dirhams in this period.
Emaar Malls joined Dubai's bourse in early October 2014 after the parent firm spun off its unit into a separately listed company following an initial public offering.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.