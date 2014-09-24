BRIEF-Lennar reaffirms 2017 gross margin forecast
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call
LONDON/DUBAI, Sept 24 Emaar Properties , Dubai's largest listed developer, is likely to price the flotation of its malls unit at 2.90 dirhams a share, the top of its range, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The price would give the unit a value of 37.7 billion dirhams ($10.26 billion), one of the sources said. Strong demand has seen the institutional tranche subscribed at 7.5 times at the top end of the 2.50-2.90 dirham range, while the retail tranche is subscribed 20 times, two further sources said.
($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Nadia Saleem; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.