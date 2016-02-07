DUBAI Feb 7 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reported on Sunday a 5.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

Emaar Malls made a net profit of 435 million dirhams ($118.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, the firm said in a bourse statement. That compares with a profit of 412.2 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier, Reuters data shows.

Rental income in the final quarter of 2015 was 821 million dirhams, the statement said without giving a year on year comparative figure. Its quarterly revenue in the year-ago period was 797.3 million dirhams, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)