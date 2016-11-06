DUBAI Nov 6 Dubai's Emaar Malls, a unit of Emaar Properties, reported a 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

* Net profit of 435 million dirhams ($118.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a bourse statement, compared with a profit of 376 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

* EFG Hermes forecast: 421.8 mln dirhams

* Quarterly revenue was 774 million dirhams, up 8 percent on a year earlier.

