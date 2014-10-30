DUBAI Oct 30 Dubai's Emaar Malls Group (EMG), a unit of Emaar Properties that listed on the emirate's main stock market in October, reported a 55.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The retail and malls unit of Dubai's largest developer made a quarterly profit of 321.18 million dirham ($87.5 million), up from 206.97 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

Quarterly revenue was 649.88 million dirhams versus 542.74 million dirhams a year ago. ($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Matt Smith)