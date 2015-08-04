CAIRO Aug 4 Egyptian property developer Emaar
Misr said in a bourse filing on Tuesday that Mohammed Alabbar
was now non-executive chairman, after previously being chairman
and managing director.
The statement also named Mohamed El Dahan as managing
director.
Emaar Misr said in April the board would vote whether to
amend Alabbar's position on the board due to his other
commitments in the real estate sector, and there was speculation
at the time he would leave the company.
Alabbar founded and has led Dubai developer Emaar Properties
, Emaar Misr's parent company, since its inception in
1997.
A spokeswoman for Emaar Properties said the changes were
announced earlier this year during Emaar Misr's initial public
offer (IPO) process.
"Accordingly, Mr. Mohamed Alabbar is the Non-Executive
Chairman of Emaar Misr and Mr. Mohamed El Dahan is the Managing
Director and Executive Board Member. Emaar Misr currently does
not have a CEO position," the spokesperson said.
Emaar Misr floated 12.99 percent of the company in an IPO in
June that was heavily oversubscribed, though the stock has
performed poorly since the flotation and there was heavy demand
for a recent share buyback offer.
Emaar Misr shares were trading at 3.40 Egyptian pounds on
Tuesday, about 10.5 percent below the IPO price.
Emaar Misr said on Sunday Chief Development Officer Walid
El-Hindi and Chief Investment Officer Ahmed Fathallah Emaar Misr
were leaving the company.
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra and Matt Smith in Dubai; Editing by
Yara Bayoumy)