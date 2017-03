CAIRO Aug 4 Egyptian property developer Emaar Misr said on Tuesday its first-half net profit jumped 283 percent to 522 million Egyptian pounds ($66.67 million).

Revenue rose to 1.56 billion pounds, the firm said in a statement.

Emaar Misr, a unit of Dubai's Emaar Properties, sold about 13 percent of its shares and raised 2.28 billion pounds in an initial public offering in June.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Jason Neely)