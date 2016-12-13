PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Dec 13 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Olivier Harnisch as the chief executive of its hospitality and leisure business Emaar Hospitality Group.
Harnisch joins from Brussels-based Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, where he previously served as chief operating officer, the developer said in a statement.
He will be responsible for overseeing Emaar's three hotel brands: The Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, and Rove Hotels and leisure assets.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would sell a plug-in device to enable features like remote start, security alerts, a Wifi hotspot and vehicle location assistance on 2010-2016 model year Ford and Lincoln cars.
* Toshiba approves plans to spin off chip business by end-March