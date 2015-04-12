DUBAI, April 12 The chairman of Emaar Properties
has insisted he remains committed to the Dubai-based
developer in the face of concern about the number of roles he
has taken on at other real estate companies.
Shareholders are expected to raise questions about Mohamed
Alabbar's role at the company's annual general meeting on April
15, after a year in which he has emerged as a figurehead for
other real estate companies, many of which are stocked with
former senior Emaar executives.
However, in an interview with Arabian Business published on
Sunday, Alabbar said his commitment to the company which he has
lead since its inception in 1997 remained intact.
"For the past 20 years I have sat on boards in the real
estate business and I continue to sit on boards from Bahrain to
Malaysia, Singapore, the United States and many other countries.
That's nothing new for me, that's what I'm good at," he was
quoted as saying by the outlet.
"But while I am doing that, what do the numbers say? How is
the company doing? Let's just talk about numbers. Look at the
profits we deliver, because that is what matters," he added,
pointing to the company's profits in 2014, which rose 28
percent.
Alabbar has emerged as the public face of a number of other
real estate developers in the past year, including the company
which will build the new administrative capital city in Egypt -
a development expected to cost upwards of $45 billion.
The firm, Capital City Partners, comprises a group of
investors "that I lead and who trust me", Alabbar said in the
interview.
Alabbar said he believed the furore had emerged now because
of the high profile of many of these developments. While Emaar
has an Egyptian business, which is expected to go public this
year, the chairman insisted many of the projects of companies in
which he's involved don't clash with Emaar's strategy.
"The Emaar board decided some time ago that markets such as
Serbia were ones it did not wish to participate in," Alabbar
said of Eagle Hills, in which he is a founding shareholder. It
is developing a project in Belgrade which obtained Serbian
government approval on Friday in the face of some local
opposition.
As for conflicts of interest and whether his participation
in other real estate firms raised corporate governance
questions, Alabbar insisted it was better for him to be involved
in other property companies as that was where his expertise was.
"These are all companies in real estate, a field in which I
believe I have something to contribute and offer. I am not on
the board of a technology or media or telecom company. It is
strictly real estate," he said.
He added it was a "privilege" to see so many former Emaar
executives in senior positions in other real estate firms.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)