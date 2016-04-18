DUBAI, April 18 Shareholders of Dubai's Emaar
Properties have approved the proposed cash dividend
for 2015 at its annual general meeting despite a call from some
to hike the payout.
The developer, in which Dubai's government owns a minority
stake, had proposed paying a cash dividend of 15 percent,
equivalent to 0.15 dirhams ($0.04) per share. However, there was
a call from the floor of the meeting from some shareholders to
increase the payout to 20 percent.
The increased payout was rejected when put to a full
shareholder vote.
($1 = 3.6735 UAE dirham)
