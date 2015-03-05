DUBAI, March 5 The board of Dubai's Emaar Properties proposed a 15 percent cash dividend for 2014, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The board recommended 0.15 dirham per share to shareholders, the same as the cash payout proposed for 2013, and did not match the 10 percent bonus share issue for the prior year.

The dividend will be approved at the annual general meeting set for April 15, according to a bourse statement. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)