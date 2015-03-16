DUBAI, March 16 Dubai's Emaar Properties
is not involved in a project to build a new
administrative capital city in Egypt, it said on Monday after
Egyptian and United Arab Emirates media reports that the company
would participate in the ambitious scheme.
Emaar, 29 percent owned by state fund Investment Corporation
of Dubai, last month filed a request to list its Egyptian unit
on Cairo's bourse, and the UAE is a close ally of Egypt's
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
But the company said in a Dubai bourse statement on Monday
that it was not involved in developing the planned new capital
to the east of Cairo, which housing minister Mostafa Madbouli
said on Friday would take up to seven years to build at a cost
of $45 billion.
"We would like to clarify that Emaar is not involved in the
development of the new capital city project in Egypt," it said,
without saying whether it might become involved in future.
Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, also
prime minister of the UAE, tweeted on Friday that UAE aid to
Egypt over the past two years had reached $14 billion.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)