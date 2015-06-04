DUBAI, June 4 Dubai's Emaar Properties
announced the price range on Thursday for the initial share sale
in its Egyptian unit, giving an offer size of 2.55 billion
pounds ($334 million) at the top of the range.
The initial public offer will see 600 million shares,
equivalent to 12.99 percent of the company, offered at a price
between 3.5 pounds and 4.25 pounds, with the final price to be
decided on or around June 18, Emaar said in a bourse filing in
Dubai.
The subscription period for institutions will start on
Thursday and run until June 16, on which day retail investors
will begin subscribing. The retail offer will conclude on June
25.
Emaar Misr is expected to be listed on the Cairo stock
exchange on or around July 2, the statement from Dubai's largest
listed developer added.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)