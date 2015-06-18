DUBAI, June 18 Egypt's Emaar Misr has
priced its initial public offering at 3.8 Egyptian pounds
($0.4980) per share, parent firm Emaar Properties said
on Thursday.
Emaar said earlier this month the offer would be priced at
between 3.5 pounds and 4.25 pounds per share.
Emaar Misr is floating 12.99 percent of the company,
amounting to 600 million shares. Of these, 510 million have been
allocated to institutional investors. This tranche was 11 times
oversubscribed, Dubai-listed Emaar said in a statement to Dubai
Financial Market.
The remaining 90 million shares will be offered to other
investors until June 25 and Emaar Misr is likely to list on the
Cairo bourse around July 2.
Some of the sale proceeds will help fund Emaar Misr's
developments in Egypt and buy land.
Emaar Misr appointed EFG Hermes and JP Morgan as
the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the
Offer. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds)
