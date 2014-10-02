DUBAI Oct 2 Dubai's Emaar Properties hopes to launch an initial public offering of its Egyptian unit in about June 2015, the company's chairman told a conference in Dubai on Thursday.

Mohamed Alabbar said the Egyptian unit was worth between 3 billion dirhams and 4 billion dirhams ($816.8 million-$1.09 billion).

Emaar's Egyptian unit, Emaar Misr, has an investment portfolio of 53 billion Egyptian pounds ($7.41 billion), according to Emaar's website. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith and Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by David French)